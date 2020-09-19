Growing at an annualized rate of 12%, the HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing (3rd Edition) 2020- 2030”, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.
Key Market Insights
- Close to 120 companies across the globe claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs
- The market is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants based in different geographies that claim to be capable of manufacturing highly potent products, at varying scales of operation
- In order to acquire competencies across the supply chain and cater to evolving needs of sponsors, companies offering services across different scales of operation have established presence in various geographical regions
- In recent years, a steady increase in partnership activity has been observed in this domain; a variety of deals have been inked related to highly potent drug products
- In order to enhance the core competencies in this domain, CMOs are actively investing in upgrading existing infrastructure and expanding their respective manufacturing capacities
- Most of the installed, global HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing capacity belongs to established CMOs, accounting for close to 75% of the available capacity across various geographies
- Case-in-point: ADCs represent a significant growth opportunity; over 30 CMOs currently extend their services to manufacture one or multiple components of an ADC molecule
- We expect highly potent drug developers to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations in the mid to long term, causing service-based revenues to grow at an annualized rate of more than 10%
- In the long-term, the projected opportunity for the contract manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs is likely to be well distributed across various dosage forms, nature of molecules and sizes of contract service providers
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Chapter Overview
- Overview of Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs)
- Classification based on Potency of Pharmacological Ingredients
- Types of HPAPIs
- Challenges Associated with Handling HPAPIs
- Considerations for Handling HPAPIs
- Contract Manufacturing of HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs
- Selection of a Suitable CMO Partner for HPAPI Manufacturing
- Regulatory Considerations for HPAPI Manufacturing
- Concluding Remarks
- MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Scale of Operation
- Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered
- Analysis by Type of Product
- Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities
- Analysis by Facility Size
- Analysis by Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs)
- Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging
- COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Methodology
- Assumptions and Key Parameters
5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in North America
- Company Competitiveness Analysis: HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Europe
- Company Competitiveness Analysis: HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World
- HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUGS CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Catalent
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- SAFC (a business division of Sigma-Aldrich)
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUGS CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS BASED IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- Carbogen Amics
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Evonik
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Lonza
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Siegfried
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Teva API
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUGS CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS BASED IN ASIA PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- Formosa Laboratories
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Future Outlook
- MabPlex
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Future Outlook
- ScinoPharm
- Company Overview
- HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Future Outlook
- STA Pharmaceutical (a WuXi AppTec company)
- Company Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Service Offerings
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments
- Future Outlook
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- Company Overview
- PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
- Chapter Overview
- Partnership Models
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
- Analysis by Year of Partnership
- Analysis by Type of Partnership
- Analysis by Type of Product
- Analysis by Scale of Operation
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis of Acquisitions by Amount Invested
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
- Geographical Analysis
- Continent-wise Distribution
- Country-wise Distribution
- RECENT EXPANSIONS
- Chapter Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: Recent Expansions
- Analysis by Year of Expansion
- Analysis by Type of Expansion
- Analysis by Scale of Operation and Type of Expansion
- Analysis by Type of Product and Type of Expansion
- Analysis by Expanded Facility Area
- Analysis by Amount Invested
- Analysis by Company Headquarters and Company Size
- Analysis by Location of Facility and Type of Expansion
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions
- Geographical Analysis
- Continent-wise Distribution
- Country-wise Distribution
- CAPACITY ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Key Assumptions and Methodology
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers: Global, Installed Capacity
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Scale of Operation
- Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
- Concluding Remarks
- MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK
- Chapter Overview
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing: Make versus Buy Decision Making
- MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
- Overall HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Product
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Company Size
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution across Key Geographical Regions
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the US, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Canada, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Mexico, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the UK, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Italy, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Germany, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in France, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030
- 8.2.5. HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Spain, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030 (USD Billion)
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in China, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in India, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Asia Pacific, 2020-2030
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the Rest of the World, 2020-2030
- SWOT ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Concluding Remarks
- CASE-IN-POINT: CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES
- Chapter Overview
- Key Components of ADCs
- Antibody
- Cytotoxin
- Linker
- Overview of ADC Manufacturing
- Key Process Steps
- Challenges Associated with ADC Manufacturing
- Growing Trend of Outsourcing in ADC Manufacturing
- Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer
- Growing Demand for One-Stop-Shops and Integrated Service Providers
- Key Considerations for Selecting a CMO Partner
- ADC Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Service(s) Offered
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
- Analysis by Scale of Operation
- CONCLUDING REMARKS
- EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
- Chapter Overview
- BSP Pharmaceuticals
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Antonella Mancuso and Maria Elena Guadagno, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Business Director
- Catalent
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Stacy McDonald and Jennifer L. Mitcham, Group Product Manager and Director-Business Development
- CordenPharma
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Roberto Margarita, Business Development Director
- Helsinn
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Allison Vavala, Senior Manager, Business Development
- Idifarma
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Javier E. Aznárez Araiz, Business Development
- Piramal Healthcare
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Dr. Mark Wright, Site Head, Grangemouth
- APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
- APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
