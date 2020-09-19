Belt Scales Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2018 to 2027

Belt Scales Market Global Analysis

A report published by Fact.MR on the Belt Scales market offers an in-depth assessment of the growth trajectory and landscape of the market. Further, with the help of the historic data from the year 20XX to 20XX, projected data for 20XX, and forecasted data till the year 20XX, in terms of volume and revenue, the presented study provides a thorough assessment of the overall dynamics of the market.

The report throws light on micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the prospects of the Belt Scales market. The key trends and their influence on the value chain of the end-users and suppliers are thoroughly analyzed in the latest report.

Essential Findings of the Report:

Current market scenario in various regional markets

New developments and challenges faced by market players in the Belt Scales market

In-depth understanding of the prominent market players

Comparative assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Y-o-Y growth of the various segments and sub-segments

Segmentation Assessment of the Belt Scales Market

The Belt Scales market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and end-user among others. The projected growth of each segment and sub-segment is included in the report along with accurate graphs and figures.

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for conveyor belt scales in the mining industry, Sensortechnik, a leading player operating in the belt scales market launched the new H-Sensortechnik optical scale in 2018. The belt scale system leverages laser technology to calculate the volume of the material on the conveyor systems.

In order to enhance the speed of production and accuracy of measurement, a group of researchers developed a digital algorithm to filter out noise created by conveyor vibrations and products in motion. The study conducted concluded the digital algorithm could effectively measure the weight of items of different lengths which are transported on the conveyor in a random order.

In 2018, a conveyor belt scale system was designed specifically to measure the weight and flow rate of electronic components for instances where electromagnetic interferences could impact the readings. The novel belt scale system leverages fiber Bragg grating to accurately measure the weight of electronic components.

Leading players operating in the belt scale market include Covey Weigh LLC, Thayer Scales Inc., Tecnetics Industries, Inc., Saimo Technology Pty Ltd, and Yamato Weighing & Information Technology.

Other players operating in the belt scales market include Siemens AG, Rice Lake Weighing System, FLSmidth & Co A/S, Merrick Industries, and Schenck Process.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the global belt scales market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insight:

Burgeoning Demand for Conveyor Belt Scale Systems in Mining Industry to Uphold Growth

While belt scale systems find applications in an array of end-use industries such as food & beverages, cement, steel, energy & power, and logistics, demand for conveyor belt scale systems is surging in the mining industry. Mining industry relies heavily on weighing of material which is a key aspect for evaluating profitability. The conventional weighing systems lack the accuracy to precisely weigh bulk material and single scale used conventionally substantially reduces throughput and production. Conveyor belt scale systems using perceptive electronic components for measuring weights are providing mining companies with an efficient alternative to the conventional weighing systems. Additionally, the system does not require constant loading and unloading of materials for weighing which enables companies to save both time and costs.

In addition to this, belt scale systems are available in single idler and multi idler models and companies can also choose between light, moderate, and heavy models depending on the amount of weight to be measured.

Research Methodology

An elaborate and robust method was employed to extract invaluable information about the belt scales market. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used to obtain actionable insights into the belt scales market.

Interviewing experts from the belt scales market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying belt scales market trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the belt scales market. Results from both steps of the research were cross-referenced with each other to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the belt scales market.

Scope of the Report

Important Queries Related to the Belt Scales Market Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most established companies in the Belt Scales market landscape? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest market growth? What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Belt Scales market in region 1 and region 2? What are the various strategies adopted by market players to expand their presence in the Belt Scales market? How can the potential market players penetrate the Belt Scales market in the current scenario?

