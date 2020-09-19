Polyester Board Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2025

The global Polyester Board market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyester Board market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

AICA Kogyo

PVS International

Trano

Foshan Yabide Decoration Materials

Jiangsu Th-Star Acoustic Materials

3D Wall Boards

Acoustic Board India

Hui Acoustics Building Materials

Foshan Tiange Acoustic and Decor Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester MDF

Polyester Plywood

Polyester Blockboard

Segment by Application

Decoration

Construction

Industrial

