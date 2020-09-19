Future of Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) Market Analyzed in a New Study

The global Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) market is segmented into
Industrial Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride
Reagent Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride
Segment by Application
Disinfectant & Anti-moth Agent
Glass Etchant
Metal Casting
Electroplating
Others
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) Market: Regional Analysis
The Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) market include:
Harcros
Jay Intermediates & Chemicals
Fluoro Chemicals
Raviraj Chemicals
Dongyue Group
Fujian Qucheng Chemical
KC Industries
Changshu Donghuan Chemical
Yushan Fengyuan Chemical
Shanghai Mintchem Development
Jiangxi Yono Industry
Changshu Xinhua Chemical
Shanghai Yixin Chemical
