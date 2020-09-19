API Testing Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Global API Testing Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global API Testing market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the API Testing market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global API Testing market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global API Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the API Testing , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global API Testing market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the API Testing market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the API Testing market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current API Testing market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Key Players
Some of the key players of API Testing Market are: Micro Focus, IBM, Oracle, Qualitylogic, Smartbear Software, Tricentis, Runscope, Parasoft, Oracle, Cigniti, Bleum and Infosys.
API Testing Market: Key Developments
In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary the API management company with a focus on API design and collaboration. The company is looking forward to check its API testing tool platform through Apiary.
API Testing Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, API Testing Market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the API Testing Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to a more adaption of such APIs that enable businesses to create value by offering their APIs. APAC is expected to increase fast as due to as the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually enabling the adoption of advance technologies.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- API Testing Market Segments
- API Testing Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- API Testing Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- API Testing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- API Testing Market Value Chain
- API Testing Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for API Testing Market includes
- North America Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Market
- The Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The market report addresses the following queries related to the API Testing market:
- What is the estimated value of the global API Testing market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the API Testing market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the API Testing market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the API Testing market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the API Testing market?