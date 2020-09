Neem Extract Market Report Outlook 2015: Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands and Forecast till 2022

Neem extracts are derived from neem seed, leaves, and bark, and are used in a variety of products across the agriculture, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. Neem possesses a number of medicinal properties because of which it is an ideal ingredient in several organic products.

Growing awareness about the side effects related to extensive use of chemical-based personal care products such as soaps, shampoos and cosmetics which includes artificial components, and adoption of bio fertilizers are some of the factors that foster the growth of the neem extract market. The neem extract market is bifurcated on the basis of application and geography. In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the world neem extract market.

Based on application, the agriculture segment holds the largest share, almost two-thirds of the overall market. Growing concerns about environmental degradation have led to increased demand for organic pesticides and fertilizers. Thus, to maintain the quality of soil and prevent harmful effects of synthetic pesticides, neem-based agriculture products are increasingly being used.

Some of the key players of Neem Extract Market:

E.I.D Parry India Ltd.,Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd,Bros India Group,Agro Extracts Limited,Parker India Group,Fortune Biotech Ltd.,The Indian Neem Tree Company,Ozone Biotech,PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd.

The segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2016-2022. However, the personal care segment is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate, owing to the growing demand of organic personal care products (cosmetics, oral hygiene and similar others).

he report provides an in-depth analysis of the world neem extract market based on various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andLAMEA. The mentioned regions are segmented based on prominent countries where the demand for neem extract is anticipated to boost in the coming years. Countries covered are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico under North America; U.K., Germany, France, and the rest of Europe under Europe; India, China, and Japan under APAC; and the Middle East and Africa under LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Neem Extract market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Neem Extract Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.