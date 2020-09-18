Extended Reality Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027 key players: Accenture,Agile Lens, LLC,AugRay,Dassault Syst?mes SolidWorks Corporation

The arrival of extended reality is refurbishing the way people experience the physical and the virtual environments, from observation to involvement. Extended reality is an umbrella term that includes both virtual and augmented reality, thereby covering a full spectrum of virtual and real environments. Extended reality experience caters to business issues and generates innovative solutions to increase productivity and add efficiency to meet critical client needs. The implementation of Extended Reality (XR) offers enterprises with a platform that aids people to perform their occupations in a much effective way.

The increased investment in AR and VR technology, advancement in head-pose tracking, an increase in demand for improving the customer experience, motion tracking, technological advancements in the display, and emergence of 5G technology are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the extended reality market. However, the interoperability issues of immersive 3D graphics, lack of highly intense connected infrastructure are some of the major factors restraining the growth extended reality market. The innovation in technologies is anticipated to create new opportunities for the extended reality market.

The “Global Extended Reality Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the extended reality market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of extended reality market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, deployment, end user. The global extended reality market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading extended reality market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the extended reality market.

Some of the key players of Extended Reality Market:

Accenture,Agile Lens, LLC,AugRay,Dassault Syst?mes SolidWorks Corporation,HP Reveal,Northern Digital Inc.,Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,Semcon,SoftServe,TATA ELXSI

