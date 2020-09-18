Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Key Manufacturers, Leading Source, Products, Regional Insights and Growth Trends By 2027 | Bonfiglioli, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dana Brevini Power (Dana Incorporated), Elecon Engineering Company Limited

A gearbox is used in a wind turbine to increase the rotational speed of the generator. Growing inclination towards renewable energy sources due to its cost-effectiveness and high energy generation efficiency; this results in increasing the adoption of the wind turbines that propel the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. Growing demand for clean energy across the globe, coupled with the government support for wind energy generation is booming the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market.

An increasing number of wind turbines around the world is a growing demand for the gearbox that propels the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. As the gearbox is an essential component in the wind turbine, hence the necessity of the gearbox in the wind turbine is augmenting in the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. However, the growing use of the direct-drive turbines is the key hindering factor for the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. Moreover, growing investment in wind power, coupled with the declining cost of wind energy is expected to drive the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market.

The global wind turbine gearbox market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application. On the basis capacity the market is segmented as below 3MW, 3-5 MW, above 5MW. On the basis application the market is segmented as onshore, offshore.

Some of the key players of Wind Turbine Gearbox Market:

Bonfiglioli, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dana Brevini Power (Dana Incorporated), Elecon Engineering Company Limited, General Electric Company, ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moventas Gears Oy, Siemens AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Size

2.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Wind Turbine Gearbox Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wind Turbine Gearbox Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wind Turbine Gearbox Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales by Product

4.2 Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Revenue by Product

4.3 Wind Turbine Gearbox Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Breakdown Data by End User

