Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Manufacturers Analysis 2019-2025

Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Viewpoint

In this Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

AVA Biochem

Avantium

Corbion

SynbiaS

Tokyo Chemical Industry

V & V Pharma Industries

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dehydration Of Hexose Derivatives

Oxidation Of 2,5-Disubstituted Furans

Catalytic Conversions Of Various Furan Derivatives

Biological Conversion Of Hmf

Segment by Application

Polyester

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Others

