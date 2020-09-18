Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Size, Sector / Industry Report & Analysis, 2026 | Trusted Business Insights | Market Research Report

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market by Product Type (Silicate Carriers, Phosphate Carriers, Titanium Dioxide Carriers, and Others), By Application (Textile, Coating, Plastic, and others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market by Product Type (Silicate Carriers, Phosphate Carriers, Titanium Dioxide Carriers, Glass Carriers and Others), By Application (Textile, Coating, Plastic, Cosmetic & Medical and others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market is projected to be US$ 1,080.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,967.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Antimicrobials agents are chemical compounds that kill microorganisms or inhibits their development. Silver, among its several useful properties, is recognised as a strong antimicrobial agent. It is considered biologically active when it is dispersed into its monoatomic ionic state (AG+), this is the same form which appears in ionic silver compounds, such as silver nitrate and silver sulfadiazine, which have been frequently used to treat wounds. Silver first received regulatory approval for use as an antimicrobial agent in the early 20th century. However, its usage diminished in the 1940s with the introduction of antibiotics. Nonetheless, silver-based antimicrobial agents gained immense popularity again, particularly for the management of open wounds, pharmaceuticals and other applications.

Silver-based antimicrobial agent products are extensively used in medical and clinical outcomes, which is a major factor driving the growth of the target market. Rising plastic and polymer industry is also positively impacting the growth of the silver-based antimicrobial agent market, as polymers are extremely versatile and when impregnated with silver nanoparticles to eliminate microorganisms, thereby further fueling the market growth. Various personal care products are silver based, which utilizes silver for its sanitizing effects. The diverse use of silver-based antimicrobial agents in personal care products such as shavers, toothbrushes and others is driving the growth of the market.

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Volatile prices of raw material results in the high price of silver-based products as compared to other traditional antimicrobial agents might obstruct the growth of the silver-based antimicrobial agent market to a certain extent. However, textiles, consumer goods and packaging are growing industries in the Asia Pacific. Countries, for instance, China and India are investing the massive amount in developing these industries which are providing lucrative growth opportunities for key players in these regions

Global silver-based antimicrobial agent market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of Product Type, the market is segmented into silicate carriers, phosphate Carriers, titanium dioxide carriers, glass carriers and others. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into textile, coating, plastic, cosmetic & medical and others. The plastic accounts for a majority share in the global silver-based antimicrobial agent market.

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market By Application , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global silver-based antimicrobial agent market, owing to extensively used in medical and clinical products. Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Silver-based antimicrobial agent market includes profiles of some of major companies such as BASF SE, Thomson Research Associates, Inc, Toagosei Co., Ltd, Microban International, Ltd, Ishizuka Glass Co., Ltd., Sanitized AG, Sinanen Holdings Co Ltd, Sciessent LLC, Milliken & Company, Inc., DowDuPont, Inc., Chenzhou City Jingui Silver Industry Co., Ltd.

