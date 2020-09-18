Digital Farming Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2023

The global Digital Farming market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Digital Farming market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Digital Farming market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Digital Farming market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Digital Farming market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Digital Farming market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Digital Farming market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Digital Farming market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Digital Farming market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital Farming market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Digital Farming market.

The following players are covered in this report:

BASF

Bayer-Monsanto

DowDuPont

Syngenta-ChemChina

KWS SAAT SE

Simplot

Netafim

Yara International

Digital Farming Breakdown Data by Type

Software & Service

Hardware

Digital Farming Breakdown Data by Application

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

What insights readers can gather from the Digital Farming market report?

A critical study of the Digital Farming market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Digital Farming market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Digital Farming landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Digital Farming market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Digital Farming market share and why? What strategies are the Digital Farming market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Digital Farming market? What factors are negatively affecting the Digital Farming market growth? What will be the value of the global Digital Farming market by the end of 2029?

