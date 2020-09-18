Global PETG Market Size, Sector / Industry Report & Analysis, 2026 | Trusted Business Insights | Market Research Report

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PETG market.

The global PETG market is projected to be US$ 483.5 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 798.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol is oil based thermoplastic polymer which is obtained by copolymerization of polyethylene Terephthalate and ethylene glycol. PETG is a polymer of PET and is made using two steps process, in first step esterification of components such as TPA, EG and CHDM are carried out at 230 nitrogen atmosphere and in second step poly-condensation are carried out generally at high temperature. PETG is clear and colourless, also capable of being sterilized due to which packaging materials such as PETG are mainly dominated by food and beverages industries. Thus, the growth of food and beverages industries is in-turn expected to boost the growth in demand for PETG. Additionally, the regulations relating to the use of certain plastic material in food and beverages, and packaging industries are expected to lead to a rise in demand for alternative materials such as PET and PETG, among others resins. Also, PETG is considered very sturdy packaging material, so growth in packaging industries is expected to enhance the growth of PETG market.

Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG) products can be firm to flexible, depending on the thickness, and are relatively lighter in weight. Some of the other advantages of Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG) are that it is fully biodegradable, durable and exhibits relatively higher impact-resistant as compared to regular PET resin. Its usage is not confined to high purity applications, however aesthetic properties and resilience render it ideal for heat sealed and RF sealed blister packaging applications used for small electronic devices, cell phones, and other retail products.

Rapid growth in food and beverages industries in both developed and developing countries are estimated to increase the demand of PETG. Favourable government regulation for the use of Food-safe packaging materials is expected to lead the growth of materials like PET and PETG. Due to the growth of packaging industries demand for sturdy and reliable packaging material is increased that in turn is expected to boost the growth of PETG material.

PET and PETG are not easily distinguishable, and they act as contaminants for each other when recycled in the same stream. Due to which PETG is excluded form list of RIC 1, in some areas. PETG is avoided by many recyclers which hinder its market growth.

The global PETG market is segmented into product type, application and region. On the basis of product type market is further segmented into extruded grade, injection moulding grade and blow moulding grade. On the basis of application market, is further segmented into sheet & film, bottle & container, extruded profile and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to command the largest share of the global PETG market, owing to favourable government regulation for the use of Food-safe packaging materials. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate due to increase growth in the food and beverages industries over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as South America & Middle East & Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global PETG market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Eastman Chemical Company, SK Discovery Co., SIMONA AG, Goex Corporation, Laird Plastics, Inc., ITOCHU Corporation and other prominent players

