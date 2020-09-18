Global PC/ABS Market Size, Sector / Industry Report & Analysis, 2026 | Trusted Business Insights | Market Research Report

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PC/ABS market.

The global PC/ABS market is projected to be US$ 3873.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,738.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.0%.

PC/ABS stands for polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. PC/ABS is a thermoplastic hybrid polymer blend of PC and ABS. ABS has low production cost and is generally used for injection moulding applications and considered useful for 3D printing applications. Polycarbonate is durable, and it has a high impact strength. Polycarbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are blended to get benefits of both the materials. Polycarbonate also has high heat resistance, whereas ABS is cheaper as well as flexible. PC/ABS is generally available in multiple grades such as standard grade, flame retardant grade, glass fibre reinforced grade for various applications such as automotive, electronics and telecommunication, medical devices, pharmaceutical applications etc. PC/ABS is also used for conceptual modelling, functional prototyping etc. PC/ABS is an engineering thermoplastic that is gaining importance these days. To be used for specific applications, it is reinforced with glass fibre in varying amounts as per the requirement. Multiple manufacturers also offer tailor-made grades of PC/ABS.

Asia-Pacific has a large number of manufacturers of polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blends. However, demand for PC/ABS is mainly from developed nations as end-use industries such as 3D printing, automotive, electronics and telecommunication etc are well developed. In those countries. PC/ABS market is expected to witness decent growth as demand for this material is growing from 3D printing companies because PC/ABS is considered as a better and stronger option. PC/ABS is used in adapters and chargers, mobile phone bodies, structural components etc.

Growing 3D printing, especially in developed countries, is expected to aid in the growth of PC/ABS market. PC/ABS is considered the most suitable material for prototyping and is one of the most used materials in 3D printers. Also, increasing demand for light weight vehicles, as well as electric vehicles to reduce pollution across the globe, is expected to support the growth of global PC/ABS market. PC/ABS plays key role in the reduction of weight of the vehicle to improve fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, thermoplastics are becoming popular over conventional materials such as wood, glass due to its superior characteristics. These materials serve the purpose and are cost-effective, lighter in weight and easy to handle. This is anticipated to drive the market forward.

However, substantial price and a low melting point of PC/ABS are some factors that may affect the growth of PC/ABS market adversely.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into general grade, flame retardant grade, other grades. Flame retardant grade accounts for the majority share in the global PC/ABS market, followed by general grade.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts majority share in the global PC/ABS market.

The research report on the global PC/ABS market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Covestro AG, Teijin Limited, Trinseo S.A, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. (Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd), Chi Mei Corporation, LG Chem, Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Celanese Corporation, RTP Company, Inc., Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Shanghai Kumho Sunny Plastics Co., Ltd., PolyOne Corporation, Polymer Compounder Ltd., Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited, etc.

