Rail Greases Market is expected to reach US$ 420.27 million by 2027 with Key Players – Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, BP Australia, Petroliam Nasional Berhad

The global rail greases market is expected to reach US$ 420.27 million by 2027 from US$ 341.37 million in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Surging demand for biodegradable rail greases is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players operating in rail greases market. Using grease in the railways and trains reduces surface damage and subsurface deformation of rail curves. Most of these greases consist of petroleum hydrocarbons. After the operation, these lubricants fall on the railroad tracks and pollute the environment.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, BP Australia Pty Limited, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), FUCHS, SKF Group, Chevron Corporation, Klüber Lubrication, Sinopec Corp

These greases do not decompose in natural conditions and damage ecosystems associated with the rail. Thus, to improve the ecological compatibility of works and equipment, new biodegradable, eco-friendly lubricants are developed by the key players operating in the market. These biodegradable greases show high performance and their additives are either synthetic ester or vegetable oil based. It degrades sooner compared to its mineral oil-based alternatives and do not release harmful residues after use. Companies operating in the global rail greases market are focusing on development of such products through its constant research and development activities. For instance, in March 2018, the company Klüber Lubrication introduced biodegradable rail flank lubricating grease for stationary systems. Moreover, the manufacturers of these greases comply with environmental regulations. Thus, the demand for biodegradable greases is projected to boost during the forecast period due to increasing concern towards the environment.

Based on product type, the rail greases market is segmented into lithium grease, calcium grease, and other grease. In 2018, the lithium grease segment dominated the global rail greases market and is expected to grow at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Lithium grease is multi-purpose type grease with a buttery texture and dropping point above 350°F. Moreover, it can also be used with occasional temperatures up to 300°F. Lithium grease has excellent resistance to water and breakdown or softening. Lithium-based greases are the most commonly used in railway applications due to its higher melting point compared to other types of greases. Lithium greases are used in various parts in railways and trains such as curved tooth coupling, cardan shaft, axle boxes, and brake system due to their high pumpability. Regular maintenance activities of different parts used in railway transportation is expected to drive the demand for lithium grease during the forecast period.

Table Of Content

Introduction Rail Greases Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Rail Greases– Market Landscape Rail Greases – Key Market Dynamics Rail Greases Market – Global Analysis Rail Greases Market Analysis – By Product Type Rail Greases Market Analysis – By Application Rail Greases Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Rail Greases Market – Geographic Analysis

