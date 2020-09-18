Biopolymer Packaging Market to Grow at Robust 19.1% CAGR to 2027 – Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics, Cardia Bioplastics

The global biopolymer packaging market was valued at US$ 7,872.54 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 37,465.07 million by2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Limited, Cardia Bioplastics, Innovia Films, NatureWorks LLC., Plantic Technologies Limited, Spectra packaging ltd., United Biopolymers, S.A.

Bio based polymers are considered to be an effective alternativeto the conventional polymers and are being increasingly used in packaging industry to produce environment-friendly materials. Consumer awareness regarding impact of conventional plastic, stringent government regulations, and need for sustainable packaging solutions are a few factors driving the global biopolymers packaging market. The majority of biopolymers do not biodegrade, still they are preferred as they are formulated using bio-based resources and can get recycled. At present, customers are more aware about the adverse impact of conversional plastic on their lifestyle. Thus, consumers are demanding for environment-friendly products, which decrease the usage of petroleum and natural gas, which in turn reduces the carbon footprints.

Based on end user ,the biopolymer packaging market is segmented into Polylactides (PLA), Bio-Polyethylene (PE), Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), starch, cellulose, PBAT, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA),Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS), and others. In 2018, the starch segment dominated the biopolymer packaging market; whereas, the Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Polyhydroxyalkanoates, also called as PHA, are produced through bacterial fermentation. PHA biopolymers are suitable for applications such as single use packaging for beverages, foods, and consumer products; agricultural foils and firms; and medical applications including, bone marrow scaffolds, bone plates, and sutures. Further, the favorable features of PHAs comprise biodegradability, nontoxicity, hydrophobicity, nonlinear optical activity, piezoelectricity, thermoplasticity, and impermeability to water and gases. PHA polymers are completely bio-based and have an extensive range of physical as well as mechanical properties such as enhanced barrier properties appropriate for food packaging. Additionally, PHA is not only compostable and biodegradable in industrial composting facilities but also in other environments including marine waters.

Table Of Content

Introduction 2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology 4. Biopolymer Packaging Market Landscape 5. Biopolymer Packaging Market – Key Market Dynamics 6. Biopolymer Packaging- Global Market Analysis 7. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis – By Material Type 8. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis – By End User 9. Biopolymer Packaging Market – Geographic Analysis 10. Overview- Impact of COVID-19

