A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Sleep Apnea Devices market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

The sleep apnea devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,305.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,033.0 Mn in 2016. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016-2025.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Sleep Apnea Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Globally, sleep apnea market exhibits potential growth in developed as well as developing regions across the globe. Further, rising prevalence of sleep apnea among adults determines the market growth. Also, the prevalence of sleep apnea is found to be increasing among the adults as well as children, across the globe. As per the American Sleep Apnea Association, in 2017, 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. Another factor driving the market growth is increasing demand for Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices due to rising awareness about sleep disorders among the general population and availability of wide range of products in the market. However, the market is retrained by various factors such as absence of patient compliance.

In North America, the growth of the market is attributed to presence of key players, extensive use of diagnostic and therapeutic devices for sleep apnea and focus on early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases. Furthermore, people in the US are now aware about the importance of diagnosis of sleep apnea among the children, which further influences the market growth. New product launch by market players such as BMC, ResMed and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited boost the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2016, BMC launched Polypro sleep monitoring device which is a home sleep testing device and portable PSG. The product is easily accessible in sleep labs because of the mobile application of Polypro.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, with China, Japan and India being the largest contributors to the growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, the market is driven by rising prevalence of sleep disorder and key market players focusing on Asia Pacific for tapping new markets and strengthening their geographical presence. In July, 2016, Dehaier Medical Systems entered into a partnership with China Sciences Group to provide its wearable sleep apnea products to provide to the pension and health industry.

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By Diagnostic Device

Polysomnography Devices

Respiratory Polygraphs

Actigraphy Systems

Single-Channel Screening (Oximeters) Devices

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By Therapeutic Device

Facial Interfaces

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Airway Clearance Systems

Oral Appliances

Accessories

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – By End-User

Home Healthcare

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Sleep Apnea Devices Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Sleep Apnea Devices market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Sleep Apnea Devices market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Sleep Apnea Devices market are ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed Limited, Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC and others.

This report focuses on the global Sleep Apnea Devices market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sleep Apnea Devices market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

