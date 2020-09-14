Hydrazine is a toxic, colorless sensitizer and irritant in its anhydrous form, which damages the central nervous system and causes seizures and tumors. It has a pungent smell and is a powerful reducing agent. It is highly explosive in unstable state. Hydrazine is mainly used during polymerization and for the treatment of water. It is also used as rocket fuel and for the preparation of gas precursors used in air bags in automobiles. Moreover, hydrazine is used in space vehicles in the form of propellant to reduce the overall concentration of dissolved oxygen. In addition, it finds major use in industrial boilers to control the pH of water.

The production of hydrazine involves various processes such as Raschig process, urea process, and H2O2 process. Among all these, the Raschig process is the most widely used process for the commercial production of hydrazine. The chemical majorly finds its application in the production of foaming agents, such as azodicarbonamide. When azodicarbonamide is bubbled via a liquid polymer precursor, it decomposes to nitrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and ammonia thermally. Hence, these gases further form bubbles in the hydrazine liquid and thus polymerize to leave a foamy and lightweight plastic.

At present, the global hydrazine market witnesses vivid opportunities due to rise in demand for polymer foams in the polymer industry. The global hydrazine market is expected to account for $485 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Some of the key players of Hydrazine Market:

Arkema Inc.,Bayer AG,Fisons plc,Arrow Fine Chemicals,Arch Chemicals, Inc.,Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc.,Japan Finechem Company, Inc.,Lanxess AG,Lansdowne Chemicals,Hidkim.

