The global foam blowing agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $963 million by 2022 from $684 million in 2015. Foam blowing agents are substances that when added to the substrate provides cellular structure to the substrate through foaming process. A foam blowing agent is added to a liquid substrate using a high-pressure injection, which creates a hole and expands to provide a cellular structure to the substrate. They are used as additives for manufacturing different type of foam blowing agents such as polymeric, plastic, and metal foams.

The foam blowing agents augment the properties and nature of foams. The cellular matrix-like structure provides strength to them. The other advantages of foams include low material consumption, excellent insulation properties, similar structure, and low weight of final product.

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are some of the most widely used blowing agents. However, they were phased-out because of their harmful effects on the ozone layer. While introducing new products with similar or better functionality than CFCs, companies face numerous challenges such as the impact of the products on the environment and getting suppliers who can supply them with the required materials flawlessly. The rise in adoption of eco-friendly and low-priced foam blowing agents such as hydrazine, methyl formate, liquid CO2, and water are expected to contribute to the growth of the foam blowing agents market.

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Foam Blowing Agents industry with a focus on the global market trend.

Some of the key players of Foam Blowing Agents Market:

Arkema S.A. (France),Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.),E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.),Haltermann GmhH (Germany),Harp Intenational Ltd. (U.K.),Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Sinochem Group (China),Solvay S.A. (Germany),ZEON Corporation (Japan)

The Global Foam Blowing Agents Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

