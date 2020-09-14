The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach $169,411.8 million in 2025, from $4,065.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 55.6% from 2018 to 2025. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been one of the most progressive technologies in computer science since its introduction in the 1950s. The developments in making more human-like robots and increase in rate of deployments in the developing regions have further transformed the overall market. Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Apple are some of the leading players of the global AI market.

The technology of machine-learning has driven exceptional increase in productivity. For instance, Google and Baidu have increased investment to expand their business capabilities in the AI market. Moreover, developments such as self-driving cars, space exploration, accurate weather predictions, and other prominent developments are boosting the demand for artificial intelligence technologies. However, limited availability of skilled and expert AI employees can negatively impact the growth of the AI Market.

Leading Players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market:

Alphabet (Google Inc.),Apple Inc.,Baidu,IBM Corporation,IPsoft,Microsoft Corporation,MicroStrategy, Inc,NVIDIA,Qlik Technologies Inc,Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp).

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

