Global SiC MOSFETs Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the SiC MOSFETs market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the SiC MOSFETs by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the SiC MOSFETs market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the SiC MOSFETs market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global SiC MOSFETs market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

The prominent players in the global SiC MOSFETs market are STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi, ROHM Semiconductor, CREE Inc., GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., IXYS Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., and United Silicon Carbide, Inc.

Global SiC MOSFETs Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, Asia Pacific is expected to be a large market for SiC MOSFETs due to the increasing demand for SiC MOSFETs in industrial, power, solar & wind sector for power applications and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for SiC MOSFETs in North America and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing demand for high-power electronic devices and rapid increase in number of electric and hybrid vehicles in various countries of the regions such as U.S., Germany, France, and U.K. The SiC MOSFETs markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the high adoption of SiC MOSFETs in various oil & gas industries in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Segments

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for SiC MOSFETs Market

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in SiC MOSFETs Market

SiC MOSFETs Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of SiC MOSFETs Market

Global SiC MOSFETs Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global SiC MOSFETs Market includes

North America SiC MOSFETs Market US Canada

Latin America SiC MOSFETs Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe SiC MOSFETs Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe SiC MOSFETs Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC SiC MOSFETs Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan SiC MOSFETs Market

China SiC MOSFETs Market

Middle East and Africa SiC MOSFETs Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the SiC MOSFETs market:

What is the structure of the SiC MOSFETs market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the SiC MOSFETs market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global SiC MOSFETs market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

