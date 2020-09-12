A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market.

As per the report, the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market are highlighted in the report. Although the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market: New PVR Development Suppression & Prevention Methods to Underpin Growth

Proliferative vitreoretinopathy, an inflammatory fibrotic disease, stems from inflammatory milieu post-RRD, which in turn prevents retinal healing. Several studies aimed at suppressing or preventing the development of PVR are being conducted worldwide, with some of the recent ones elucidating effect of “substance P (SP),” and targeted use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as “lornoxicam.”

Research carried out on lornoxicam has not only demonstrated successful improvement in the condition of retina and choroid, but also reduced frequency of membrane formation significantly. Studies conducted on substance P have revealed that SP has the capability of inhibiting apoptosis, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) induced by TNFα caused, thereby suppressing or preventing development of proliferative retinopathy.

