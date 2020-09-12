Assessment of the Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Alkyl Polyglucoside market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Alkyl Polyglucoside market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Critical Questions Answered

What is the projected market size of the Alkyl Polyglucoside market in 2019? What are the growth prospects of the emerging market players in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market? Who are the leading Alkyl Polyglucoside manufacturers? What is the most adopted distribution channel adopted by players in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Report

Timeline of the technological developments within the Alkyl Polyglucoside market landscape

New product launches and innovations

Consumption analysis of the Alkyl Polyglucoside in end markets

Scope of innovation in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market

Winning strategies of established players in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market

Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Alkyl Polyglucoside market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

Competitive Landscape

LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., has been a leading cosmetics, beverage, and household goods company. The company has taken significant efforts in developmental activities linked with alkyl polyglucoside in recent years. Apart from surfactants, key offerings of the company include hair care products, face and body care products, laundry care products, and others, wherein surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside find wide applications.

The Dow Chemical Company is one of the prominent manufacturers of chemical materials. Key offerings of the company include coatings & performance monomers, surfactants, standalone silicone materials, polyurethane systems, and acrylic emulsions. A key alkyl polyglucoside produced by The Dow Chemical Company is ‘TRITON™ BG-10 Surfactant,’ which is non-ionic, produces moderate to high stable foams, and can be used in various applications ranging from detergents and metal cleaners, to glass cleaners and personal care products.

BASF SE operates as one of the renowned chemical company worldwide, through six key segments, namely, agricultural solutions, nutrition & care, surface technologies, industrial solutions, materials and chemicals. BASF SE has also contributed significantly in the development of various bio-based surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside. Headquartered in Germany, BASF SE continues to remain a leading players in the alkyl polyglucoside market.

Headquartered at the United Kingdom, Croda International PLC produces and sells the specialty chemicals in Latin America, Asia, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Personal care, industrial chemicals, life sciences and performance technologies are key segments through which the company operates. Diversaclean™ CS is a stable surfactant blend developed by Croda, which delivers excellent wetting and cleaning performance of non-ionics, along with green profile and alkaline stability of sugar-based alkyl polyglucoside.

The study finds that the alkyl polyglucoside market will continue to remain a consolidated landscape in developed economies, and fragmented in developing nations, particularly in APEJ. Key players operating in the alkyl polyglucoside market include Galaxy Surfactants, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Pilot Chemical Company, SEPPIC S.A, LG Household & Healthcare, Nouryon, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Croda International PLC.

For more intelligence on the alkyl polyglucoside market’s competitive landscape, request for the report sample Additional Insights Capryl Remains the Preferred Category Capryl has been the most effective among alkyl polyglucoside variants, as it is obtained through condensed mixture of decyl & caprylic alcohols with glucose, which are derived from plants. Capryl has already witnessed a robust market penetration as an effective solubilizing agent in the production of fragrances and essential oils, as well as the cationic surfactants. According to the study, sales of capryl are estimated to close in on US$ 320 Mn in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at over 5% in 2020. The study further opines that decyl and lauryl will also remain lucrative categories in the alkyl polyglucoside market, collectively accounting for over 40% sales. Research Scope