Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market report involves the drivers and restraints for the Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. It also includes production, revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the market and industry. Highlights about the key business priorities assist the companies to realign their business strategies.

Market Analysis:

Global sickle cell disease treatment market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing incidence of sickle cell disease in different regions and high demand of unmet medical needs are driving the global sickle cell disease treatment market.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global sickle cell disease treatment market are Addmedica, Emmaus Medical, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, CELGENE CORPORATION, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen Inc., Zydus Cadila, Silver Lake Research Corporation, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Alkem Labs, Purdue Pharma L.P among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sickle cell disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sickle cell disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market By Type (Hemoglobin Sβ0 Thalassemia, Hemoglobin Sβ+ Thalassemia, Hemoglobin SC, Others), Symptoms Type (Anemia, Episodes of Pain, Frequent Infections, Others), Complications Type (Stroke, Acute Chest Syndrome, Pulmonary Hypertension, Organ Damage, Others), Treatments Type (Medication, Blood Transfusion, Bone Marrow Transplantation, Others), Medications Type (Antibiotics, Pain-Relieving Medications, Hydroxyurea, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most common hereditary blood disorders. In this condition, red blood cells fail to supply adequate amount of oxygen in body. Normally red blood cells are flexible and round but in SDC obtain irregular shapes such as sickle or crescent moons and get stuck in small blood vessels blocking the way of blood flow.

The presence of SCD in black Americans is approximately 8%. The expected prevalence of sickle cell anemia in the United States is 1 in 625 persons at birth.

Market Drivers

Increase in immigration of African population can be the major driver for growth of the market

Improvement in healthcare services and investment in treatment of sickle cell disease propel the market growth

Rising cases of sickle cell diseases in North America region can boost up the global market growth

High demand of regenerative therapies and strong pipeline may escalate the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Lack of effective treatment options in Middle-East and Africa plays important role in challenging the market growth

Unavailability of drugs in rural areas is obstructing the growth of the market

High cost of treatment and low healthcare expenditure in some countries may hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

By Type

Hemoglobin Sβ0 Thalassemia

Hemoglobin Sβ+ Thalassemia

Hemoglobin SC

Others

By Symptoms

Anemia

Episodes of Pain

Frequent Infections

Others

By Complications

Stroke

Acute Chest Syndrome

Pulmonary Hypertension

Organ Damage

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Blood Transfusion

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Others

By Medications

Antibiotics

Pain-Relieving Medications

Hydroxyurea

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Novartis AG received the Biologics License Application (BLA) for crizanlizumab (SEG101), an investigational sickle cell medicine used for preventing vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with sickle cell disease. This BLA grant to the drug candidate of Novartis AG will provide the marketing authorizations of the drug in interstate market and supports the development of the product for commercialization internationally

In December 2017, Addmedica received the U.S. FDA approval for Siklos (hydroxyurea), a drug that reduces the frequency of painful crises and blood transfucion requirements in pediatric patients suffering from sicle cell anemia. The approval is a major development for treatment of children with sickle cell anemia

