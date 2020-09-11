Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Industry. This report helps focus you on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market Analysis: Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market

Global PEGylated protein therapeutics market is expected to grow at a growing CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and growing adoption of PEGylated protein therapeutics are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market By Product Type (Colony Stimulating Factor, Interferon, Erythropoietin (EPO), Recombinant Factor VIII and Others), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology and Others), Indication (Autoimmune Disorders, Hemophilia, Multiple Sclerosis, Solid Tumors and Others), Drugs (Pegfilgrastim, Pegadamese, Pegaspargase, Pegvisomant and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global PEGylated protein therapeutics market are Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Affymax, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biogen, Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, AstraZeneca, Nektar, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc, UCB S.A., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Halozyme, Inc, Biocad, PharmaEssentia Corporation and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc received an approval from the FDA for Revcovi (elapegademase-lvlr) injection, a PEGylated recombinant adenosine deaminase (rADA) enzyme for the treatment of adenosine deaminase severe combined immune deficiency (ADA-SCID) in pediatric and adult patients. The approval of Revcovi represents the major advances that offer complete treatment for underserved patient population.

In September 2017, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for pegylated interferon lambda 1a (Lambda) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.. With this designation for Lambda enables the company to obtain incentives from the government along with market exclusivity rights which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients as quickly as possible.

Competitive Analysis:

Global PEGylated protein therapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global PEGylated protein therapeutics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market

PEGylation is the process of introducing polyethylene glycol to biomolecules or active pharmaceuticals ingredients. It enhances the stability and pharmacological properties of proteins, peptides, antibody-drug-conjugates and small molecules drugs. It is widely used to prolong circulation time of proteins, increase aqueous solubility of therapeutic molecules and reduce the immunogenicity of biopharmaceuticals.

According to the source Biochempeg Scientific Inc, it is estimated PEGylation has been successfully used in 18 marketed drugs. The first PEG-drug product was PEG-adenosine deaminase, approved in 1990 by Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The PEGylation technology, leads to a new wave of investigation in pharmaceutical industry. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and robust pipeline are the key factors for growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market

By Product Type

Colony Stimulating Factor

Interferon

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Recombinant Factor VIII

Others

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Dermatology

Gastroenterology

Others

By Indication

Autoimmune Disorders

Hemophilia

Multiple Sclerosis

Solid Tumors

Others

By Drugs

Pegfilgrastim

Pegadamese

Pegaspargase

Pegvisomant

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

