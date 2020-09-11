Global contraceptive devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the initiatives taken by government and NGO’s about contraceptives and regular advancement in technologies.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global contraceptive devices market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Veru Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Devex, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., ANSELL LTD., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Agile Therapeutics, Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma, TTK HealthCare, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vardhaman Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Cipla Inc.

GET SAMPLE REPORT + ALL RELATED GRAPHS & CHARTS @

HTTPS://WWW.DATABRIDGEMARKETRESEARCH.COM/REQUEST-A-SAMPLE/?DBMR=GLOBAL-CONTRACEPTIVE-DEVICES-MARKET

Competitive Analysis:

Global contraceptive devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contraceptive devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Contraceptive Devices Market

Contraceptive devices are used to avoid pregnancy by the use of medical devices, medicines, and surgical methods. The sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are also prevented by the use of it. It may be temporary or permanent and accessible to males and females accordingly. Permanent techniques include women’s sterilization and men’s sterilization Hormonal and non-hormonal are temporary techniques.

Market Drivers

Regular technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Numbers of initiatives taken by government is helping to grow the market

Allowance for contraceptive device on the regular basis drives the market growth

Increasing initiatives and support by various NGO’s are also helping the market to grow

Improper family planning is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Surging infections due to the use of contraceptive devices are restraining the market growth

Increasing incidence of infertility hinders the growth of the market

Side effects of contraceptive devices restricts the market growth

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-contraceptive-devices-market

Segmentation: Global Contraceptive Devices Market

By Product Type

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges Vaginal Rings Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Implants Others



By Technology

Hormonal Contraceptives

Barrier Contraceptives

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Government of India launched two new contraceptives. New contraceptives will be introduced to widen the basket of options for the population of the country to meet their needs for family planning. Under the government’s Mission ParivarVikas, a key family planning initiative, contraceptives are being introduced.

In September 2017, Prega News of Mankind Pharmaceuticals partnered with SpiceJet. This collaboration will be launching a series of initiatives to make air travel more enjoyable and comfortable for pregnant women.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global contraceptive devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]