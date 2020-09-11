Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market research report additionally researches the market regarding volume and income. The report also wraps the promoters in charge of the development of this market. It likewise includes the restrainers that can hamper the development of this market. Further, report talks about on the worthwhile opportunities that can demonstrate development in the market during the estimated time frame i.e. 2019-2026. The report gives the belief system about various components and tendencies influencing the advancement course of the overall Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market. An audit of the effect of the authoritative guidelines and approaches on the Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market activities is likewise incorporated into this report.

Cardiac pacemakers market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.60 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing incident of cardiovascular diseases and growing geriatric population.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global cardiac pacemakers market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Biotronik, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Shree Pacetronix Ltd, OSYPKA MEDICAL, MEDICO S.p.A., OSCOR Inc, Cardinal Health, Qinming Medical, Vitatron Holding B.V., Medline Industries, Inc., Cook, ZOLL Medical Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Integer Holdings Corporation

Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market By Type (MRI Compatible Pacemaker, Conventional Pacemaker, Implantable Pacemaker, External Pacemaker), Technology (Single-chamber Pacemaker, Dual-chamber Pacemaker, Biventricular/CRT Pacemaker), Application (Arrhythmia, Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Others), End-User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global cardiac pacemakers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac pacemakers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Market Drivers

Growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the market

Increasing incidents of cardiovascular diseases is helping the market to grow

Regular advancement in technologies drives the market growth

Surging pressure of CVD is also the factor for market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of cardiac drugs and pacemakers restrict the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement scenario hinders the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Medtronic plc has received CE mark for Next Generation Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemakers. Patients can receive MRI scans in either 1.5 or 3 Tesla (T) machines. This enables proactive heart failure management with advancement in technology. This advancement will enable personalized treatment for patients.

In February 2017, Abbott was approved by the U.S. FDA for MRA Pacemaker. If needed, patients implanted with the samelow-voltage instruments now abled for full-body MRI scans. The Assurity MRI pacemaker is the smallest, longest-lasting MRI-compatible pacemaker in the world with the approval.

Segmentation:

By Technology

Dual-Chamber Pacemakers

Single-Chamber Pacemakers

Biventricular/CRT Pacemakers

By Type

MRI Compatible Pacemakers

Conventional Pacemakers

External Pacemaker Devices

Implantable Pacemaker Devices

By Application

Arrhythmia

Atrial Fibrillation

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

