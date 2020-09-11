Global Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market By Treatment Type (Medication, Devices and Surgery), Drugs (Anticoagulants, Heparin, Others), Devices (Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices, Inferior VenaCava Filters (IVCF) and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market

Global Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment market is growing at a growing CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment market are Aspen Holdings, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A., GL Pharma, Cobapharma, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch Health, Vasudha Pharma, Tianyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and others.

Market Definition: Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is the formation of blood clots (also known as thrombosis) in a deep vein in the body. DVT is predominantly occurs in the legs but can occur in the pelvic aareas and arms. It can lead to partial or completed blockage of circulation which eventually causes some serious medical problems.

According to the statistics published in the Indiana Vein Specialists, an estimated annual prevalence of deep vein thrombosis is up to 2 million in the United States. Growing cases of cardiovascular disorders and increases prevalence of this condition are the key factors for growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Increase prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) worldwide is drive the growth of the market Growing burden of cardiovascular and trauma cases is act as drivers for market growth

Rising improvement in health insurance coverage and availability of emergency medical services is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

The inaccessibility and unaffordability of the effective treatment is hampering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Rise in cases of product recalls are expect to cause a shortfall in the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In Jan 2018, Baxter received the FDA approval for Bivalirudin, direct thrombin inhibitor for the treatment of patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention and deep vein thrombosis. A introduction of convenient frozen premixed solution of bivalirudin promote efficiency treatment for patients with this devastated condition.

In November 2017, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED launched Lixiana (doxaban tosilate hydrate), an oral anticoagulants for the treatment of recurrence prevention of venous thromboembolism, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary thromboembolism in the Japan. The launch of Lixiana will significantly change treatment landscape for patients with deep vein thrombosis throughout the Japan.

Segmentation: Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market

By Treatment Type

Medication

Devices

Surgery

By Drugs

Anticoagulants Rivaroxaban Apixaban Others

Heparin Heparin sodium Dalteparin sodium Others

Others

By Devices

Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices

Inferior VenaCava Filters (IVCF)

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

