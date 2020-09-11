The global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) across various industries.

The Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

key players.

Based on the product type the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end users, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Based on the key players, lighting as a service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Lighting Manufacturers

Lighting Controls Vendors

Lighting Upgrades and Maintenance-Focused Companies

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global lightning as a service (LaaS) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The lightning as a service market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Among the regions mentioned above, north America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Western and Eastern Europe. In North America, the lighting as a service market is driven by the rise in the demand for commercial launches, as LaaS has a cost saving potential and offer the reduction in energy consumption worldwide. Owing to growing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors Eastern and Western Europe are second leading regions. The local segment is expected to witness the fastest demand during the forecast period. The municipal end users include lighting offered by local governments for open public spaces, streets, bridges, public parking areas, walkways, and highways are also driving the market in emerging countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia is a reason for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) being the fastest growing region in the world.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Key Players

In the market for lighting as a service (LaaS), the companies are very much involved in the activities such as merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnership, the launch of new products and strategizing the technique to sustain longer as well as capture high market share in the market. Few of the market players accounting for global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cooper Industries, Inc., SIB Lighting, Cree, Inc., RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Inc., Lutron, Electronics Company, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, General Electric Lighting, Osram Licht Ag, Itelecom Usa, Legrand S.A., and Igor Inc.

The Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

