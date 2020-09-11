A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Medical Exoskeleton market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

‘Medical Exoskeleton Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Drive Type, Type, Extremity, Application, End User and Geography. The global medical exoskeleton market is expected to reach US$ 1,023.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 29.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical exoskeleton market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Medical Exoskeleton market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The market for medical exoskeleton is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By Drive Type

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Mechanical

Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

Other Actuator

By Type

Powered Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

By Extremity

Lower Body Exoskeleton

Upper Body Exoskeleton

By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Stroke

Others

By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Others

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Medical Exoskeleton Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Medical Exoskeleton market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Medical Exoskeleton market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Medical Exoskeleton market are

ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego), CYBERDYNE, INC., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, B-Temia Inc., US Bionics Inc. and Gogoa Mobility Robots

This report focuses on the global Medical Exoskeleton market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Exoskeleton market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

