A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Pen Needles market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

‘Pen Needles Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Therapy, and Length the global pen needles market was valued at US$ 1,603.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pen needles market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The rising number of patients suffering with diabetes and adoption of injection pens over traditional syringes and vials is expected to increase the demand for pen needles over the forecast period. However, the high penetration of alternate drug delivery devices is expected to restrict the market growth.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The pen needles attached to injection pens have been found to be re-used by the patients at a significant rate. One of the major reason behind this reuse is known to be the cost of these needles. According to a survey conducted by BD in determining the pattern of pen needle usage among population in 2014-2015, 23.3% participants in the survey reported reuse of pen needles due to the price of these needles as well as for cost-saving purposes. Thus, the market launch of affordable yet efficient pen needles is expected to be one of the potential opportunities that can be utilized by the market players to increase their sales and thereby establish a significant position in the highly competitive pen needles market.

The global pen needles market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of type is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. Standard pen needles segment led the market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the easy availability as well as affordability. On the other hand, safety pen needles are expected to grow with a rapid CAGR owing to increasing awareness among populace regarding the benefits offered by safety pen needles over standard ones.

Global Pen needles Market – By Type

Standard

Safety

Global Pen needles Market – By Therapy

Insulin

GLP-1

Growth Hormone

Global Pen needles Market – By Length

4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Pen Needles Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Pen Needles market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Pen Needles market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Pen Needles market are

BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford, Ltd., HTL-Strefa S.A., Ultimed, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.A. among others

This report focuses on the global Pen Needles market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pen Needles market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

