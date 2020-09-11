Market Overview:

The Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market was valued at USD 48.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 179.64 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.65% from 2017 to 2025.

A Mobile Enterprise Application is development environment that provides tools and middleware for developing, testing, deploying and managing corporate software running on mobile devices. Mobile Enterprise Application can support more than one mobile device and operating system, have app management support, and integrate with multiple server data sources.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of Cloud-based Services

1.2 Growing Offerings by Telcos

1.3 Increase in Development of Operating Systems for Mobile Phones

1.4 Growing Demand for Real-Time Information Capture

1.5 Growing Number of Mobile Phone Users

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Costly Solution

2.2 Cross-Platform Implementation Complexities

2.3 Concerns for Data Security

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market is segmented on the basis of type of app, operating system, software, organization size, vertical and region.

1. By Type of App:

1.1 Web

1.2 Native

1.3 Hybrid

2. By Operating System:

2.1 iOS

2.2 Android

2.3 Windows

2.4 Others

3. By Software:

3.1 Human Capital Management

3.2 Accounting and Finance

3.3 Supply Chain Management

3.4 Customer Relationship Management

3.5 M Learning

3.6 Communication and Collaboration

3.7 Enterprise Resource Planning

3.8 mCommerce

3.9 Business Analytics

3.10 Productivity Tools

4. By Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Medium Companies

4.3 Small Companies

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Government

5.2 BFSI

5.3 Transport and Logistics

5.4 Retail

5.5 Education

5.6 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.7 Energy and Utilities

5.8 Media and Entertainment

5.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

2. Capgemini

3. Infosys Limited

4. Oracle Corporation

5. IBM Corporation

6. Accenture

7. Blackberry Limited

8. HCL Technologies Limited

9. SAP SE

10. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

11. Salesforce.Com, Inc.

12. AT&T, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

