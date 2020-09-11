The Global Mobile Marketing Market was valued at USD 28.72 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 270.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile marketing is multi-channel online marketing technique focused at reaching a specific audience on their smart phone, tablets, or any other related devices through websites, E mail, SMS and MMS, social media or mobile applications. Mobile marketing provide the user with many benefits including â€“ improved data management, reduced target errors, improved time relevance, personalized information, location awareness, and increases intimacy with the device.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Mobile Data Analytics

1.2 Increasing use of Social Media

1.3 Rising Number of Mobile Phone Subscribers and Mobile Applications

1.4 Cost Efficient High Speed Internet

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Privacy and Security

2.2 Implementation Complexities

2.3 Reduced Change Acceptance among Marketing Service Providers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Marketing Market is segmented on the basis of user type, solutions, vertical, and region.

1. By User Type:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

2. By Solutions:

2.1 MMS

2.2 SMS

2.3 Mobile Web

2.4 Push Notifications

2.5 Location-based Marketing

2.6 Mobile Emails

2.7 n-App Messages

2.8 QR Codes

2.9 Others

3. By Vertical:

3.1 BFSI

3.2 Transport and Logistics

3.3 Retail

3.4 Telecom and IT

3.5 Government

3.6 Automotive

3.7 Media and Entertainment

3.8 Healthcare

3.9 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SAP SE

2. Oracle Corporation

3. Product Mapping

4. Adobe Systems, Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. SAS Institute, Inc.

7. Vibes Media, LLC

8. Salesforce.Com, Inc.

9. Mobivity Holdings Corporation

10. AT&T Inc.

11. Salmat Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Mobile Marketing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

