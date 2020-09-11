Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Submarine Combat System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Submarine Combat System Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Submarine Combat System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Submarine Combat System Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Submarine Combat System Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Submarine Combat System Market size valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness over 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Submarine Combat System Market

Submarine Combat System Market, By Submarine, 2018 & 2025, (USD Million)

Rising importance of modern submarines that provide accurate conventional and nuclear missile barrage against sea and land-based targets will drive the submarine combat system market. Modern submarines equipped with satellite-based navigations systems are significantly assisting the special naval forces for deploying their clandestine operations.

Growing military concerns and conflicts will drive the submarine combat system market over the forecast timeframe. Increasing defence expenditure in developing countries are positively influencing the adoption for strengthening their naval supremacy. Defence agencies and authorities are constantly improving their defence strategies and policies for maintaining their pre-eminent maritime power.

Proliferating defence budgets are providing supportive funding through specific programs for enhancing maritime defensive capabilities. For instance, in 2019, China declared defence spending over USD 177 billion with an increase of around 7.5%, further enhancing the submarine combat system market by 2025. Moreover, in March 2019, U.S. Department of Defence announced plans to declare over USD 22.95 billion funding for its military intelligence program in year 2020.

Technological advancements and modernization of naval fleets are providing potential opportunities for continuous upgradation of submarine combat systems. Industry participants are signing strategic agreements for improving their submarine defence systems. For instance, in May 2016, U.S. Navy awarded a contract of USD 60 million to Raytheon for procurement and modification of MK-48 torpedoes and related services for Virginia-class submarines.

Incorporation of various electromagnetic and infrared systems for detecting radar gun signals and foreign radio frequencies from hostile forces are gaining higher demand. Modern submarines featuring reconnaissance capabilities for collecting information through acoustic and optronic sensors are strengthening the submarine combat system market over the forecast timeframe. For instance, Atlas Elektronik provides Integrated Sensor Underwater System (ISUS) 100 combat system equipped with high performance attack periscope, optronic masts, tactical data link and control capabilities.

Developing technologies in naval combat systems along with rising electronic sector across the globe will support the submarine combat system market share by 2025. The emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in conjunction with progressions in sonar technologies for enhanced remote supervision and vessel monitoring will proliferate the industry demand. These developments in submarine combat systems allow precise object detection for targeting enemy vessel in tactical operations.

High initial product cost in conjunction with cost for upgrading conventional submarines systems with advanced combat system may restrict the market growth. Industry participants are involved in R&D investments for developing new low-cost submarines with combat systems for skilled operations. For instance, in February 2018, Iran developed low-cost, semi-heavy submarine ˜Fateh with a range of about 2,000 kilometres. This submarine is equipped with guided cruise missiles and advanced missile defence systems

Submarine Combat System Market, By Submarine

SSK hold substantial share in the submarine combat system market demand owing to its abilities including small form factor, agility, and lower noise as compared to their nuclear counterparts. These submarines are widely suited for enhanced action and operational effectiveness. SSK offer multipurpose applications including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, strikes against land-based objectives, area surveillance, offensive minelaying and blockade. Extensive use of SSK for special operations and intelligence gathering will support the segment growth by 2025.

SSN will register higher growth owing to its ability to provide increased stealth without the requirement to surface periodically for air supply. In addition, large amount of power generated by the nuclear reactor allows the submarine to operate at high speed for longer time intervals. The enhanced stealth provides an opportunity to conduct confidential missions followed by strategic, tactical and operational benefits for wartimes. However, increased size and vibrations owing to the addition of nuclear reactor will act as barrier for segment growth.

Submarine Combat System Market, By Weapon

China Submarine Combat System Market, By Weapon, 2018, (USD Million)

Torpedoes segment will register a considerable share over the forecast timeframe owing to the added advantage of being deployable both above and below water level. Modern torpedoes are embedded with intricate devices to control its direction and depth along with warheads to detonate the explosive-filled weapon after hitting the target. For instance, torpedoes including MK46, MK48 and Seahawk torpedoes are modern weapons capable of performing both anti-surface and anti-submarine roles with improved guidance system and low-noise propulsion.

Cruise Missiles will also witness substantial growth owing to its multiple attributes including ability to carry large warheads to longer distances and high accuracy for target surface combatants. Moderns cruise missiles are equipped with self-navigating systems and designed to travel at supersonic speeds. As compared to torpedoes, cruise missiles offer the ease of hitting multiple targets with different heading at a single launch.

Submarine Combat System Market, By Region

Europe Submarine Combat System Industry Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Million)

Europe submarine combat system market accounted for considerable share in 2018 owing to highly involved of OEMs in establishing joint ventures for new product developments in submarine weapon systems. For instance, in October 2017, Kongsberg and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems announced the opening of joint venture to provide and develop future combat systems for conventional submarines.

North America holds a significant share in the submarine combat system market size owing to the government authorities continuously engaged in strategic contracts with OEMs for improving and upgrading the submarines with innovative technologies and revised features. For instance, in October 2017, U.S. Navy announced contractual agreement of USD 5.1 billion with General Dynamics for integrating product and process development of submarines. This contract involved technology, design and component upgradation followed by testing of prototypes for ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Submarine Combat System Market

Major industry players include Atlas Elektronik, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Saab, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and BAE Systems PLC. Industry players are engaged in intense competition for signing strategic contracts with countries to enhance their market potential. For instance, Lockheed Martin Corp. declared signing of contact with Australia to build and design combat system for new submarine fleet worth USD 38.4 billion that will replace the current Collins class vessels by year 2030. Manufacturers are constantly striving to provide customized solutions incorporating innovative design and stealth technologies further supporting the submarine combat system market by 2025.

Industry Viewpoint

Regulatory authorities establish multiple programs, rules and regulations for improving the vessel safety and occupant safety in the submarines. For instance, U.S. Navy sets numerous programs including SUBSAFE Program and Deep Submergence Systems (DSS) Program. The SUBSAFE Program provides reasonable assurance of hull integrity to preclude flooding. The Deep Submergence Systems (DSS) focuses on integrity and operability of critical components and systems of submarine supporting the submarine combat system market demand in the study timeframe.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Submarine Combat System Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Submarine Combat System industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Submarine Combat System industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Submarine Combat System industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Submarine Combat System industry.

Research Methodology: Submarine Combat System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Submarine Combat System in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Submarine Combat System Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580