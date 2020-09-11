Pork meat is the type of meat produced from domestic pigs. It is the most commonly consumed meat globally. Pork meat is consumed in two forms, such as freshly cooked and preserved. Curing process extends the shelf life of the pork meat products. Smoked pork, ham, bacon, gammon, and sausage are some common examples of preserved pork. Pork meat is among the most popular meat in the Western countries and in Central Europe. It is also popular in the Eastern and non-Muslim parts of India, Malaysia, and Southeastern Asia. It is highly valued in Asian cuisines for its fat content and pleasant texture.

The pork meat market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for pork meat in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, and China. Moreover, the rising middle-class population and increased per capita spending on food products is projected to provide huge opportunities for the key players in the market. However, the increasing vegan population in developed countries is projected to hamper the overall growth of the pork meat market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

China Yurun Food Group Ltd.

Cranswick PLC

Danish Crown

Halperns

JBS USA

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Tönnies Group

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Vion Food Group

WH Group Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Pork Meat market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Pork Meat market segments and regions.

The research on the Pork Meat market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Pork Meat market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Pork Meat market.

Pork Meat Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

