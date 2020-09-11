Professional Drone Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Professional Drone and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

This report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and help you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Commercial drones are finding growing applications across the entertainment, farming, and energy sectors, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. UAVs, initially regarded as a military tool, have, in recent years, gained a significant presence in the commercial world. Increasing demand for drones has occurred in the industrial sector as they provide increased productivity through better graphic representation and overall cost reduction of the project. The use of UAVs has shown a notable improvement in the accuracy of surveys, especially in the real estate and construction sector. The cost and time savings associated with such operations contribute to the growing use of UAVs in those industries. This phenomenon is expected to create new employment opportunities and add value to economies as a whole. For large areas, they are generally preferred for activities such as topographical surveys, aerial mapping, and landscape modeling because of their ability to fly at high altitudes for a more extended period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The fact that UAVs are able to perform dangerous tasks, such as inspecting utility pipelines, with higher precision and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional methods, is one of the key factors driving their demand in the commercial sectors. New drone-supportive legislation by government agencies around the world is expected to reduce entry barriers for new start-ups and innovators offering UAV commercial operations. Leading technology firms have demonstrated the use of UAVs in delivering goods to customers from the plant. It is expected that the implementation of commercial drone delivery services will promote various novel types of cargo transport capabilities, such as temperature-sensitive goods and emergency medicines. Factors such as the increase in UAV venture funding, technological developments, and growing application in commercial sectors like 3D mapping and distribution of drones; are expected to contribute to market growth. Nonetheless, many safety and security challenges, a shortage of trained pilots, and UAS traffic management problems are some of the factors that are anticipated to challenge commercial growth to some extent.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Professional Drone Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The professional drone market report aims to provide an overview of the professional drone market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end use industry, and geography. The global professional drone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading professional drone market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global professional drone market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end use industry. Based on product type, the professional drone market is segmented into: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Blade, and Hybrid. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Filming and Photography, Inspection and Maintenance, Mapping and Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Surveillance and Monitoring, and Others. Based on end use industry, the professional drone market is segmented into: Agriculture, Logistics and Transportation, Energy, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing and Construction, Safety and Security, and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global professional drone market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The professional drone market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the professional drone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the professional drone in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the professional drone market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from professional drone market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the professional drone market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the professional drone market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– 3DR

– Boeing

– DJI

– EHANG

– FLIR Systems, Inc.

– INSITU

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Parrot Drones SAS

– PrecisionHawk, Inc.

– YUNEEC

