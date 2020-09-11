Offshore Helicopter Services Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Offshore Helicopter Services and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

This report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and help you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Offshore helicopter services are the service provide by the company for offshore activities such as transportation, relocation and decommissioning, and other services. Growing crude oil demand across the globe is rising the production of the oil and gas that raises the demand for the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for the helicopter for the search and rescue operation are further support for the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapid expansion of the exploration activities coupled with the rising deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities is growing demand for the helicopter services that propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing offshore wind farms are rising demand for the helicopter for the various operation such as installation, maintenance, and others that are also boosting the growth of the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for energy across the globe is rising the offshore activities that are expected to boom the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Offshore Helicopter Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the offshore helicopter services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview offshore helicopter services market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global offshore helicopter services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading offshore helicopter services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the offshore helicopter services market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global offshore helicopter services market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis type the market is segmented as light helicopters, medium and heavy helicopters. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as oil and gas industry, offshore wind industry.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global offshore helicopter services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The offshore helicopter services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting offshore helicopter services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the offshore helicopter services market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the offshore helicopter services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from offshore helicopter services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for offshore helicopter services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the offshore helicopter services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key offshore helicopter services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AIR WALSER

Bristow Group Inc.

CHC Group LLC

Era Group Inc.

Falcon Aviation

Gulf Helicopters

Heliconia Group

Héli-Union

NHV Group

PHI, Inc.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

