MARKET INTRODUCTION

The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), also known as mechanized infantry combat vehicle (MICV) or an armored fighting vehicle, is a combat vehicle manufactured to carry troops into the battlefield and provide direct fire support. The IFVs have less weight than a tank and hence are more mobile. Unlike the armored personnel carriers (APC), the IFVs are characteristically equipped with large guns and canons. They frequently serve both as the mode of transport for an automatic infantry unit as well as the weapon support for main battle tanks.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The focus on enhancing situational awareness in the battlefield and rising incidences of asymmetric warfare are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the infantry vehicle market. However, delays in procurement processes restrain the IFVs market growth to a certain extent while enhancing protection, firepower, and mobility without an increase in weight and cost of the IFVs. Nevertheless, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to boost the growth of the IFVs market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the infantry fighting vehicle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of infantry fighting vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, configuration, application. The global infantry fighting vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading infantry fighting vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the infantry fighting vehicle market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global infantry fighting vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, configuration, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as wheeled, tracked. On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented as amphibious, non-amphibious. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as combat, armored reconnaissance, ambulance, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global infantry fighting vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The infantry fighting vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting infantry fighting vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the infantry fighting vehicle market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the infantry fighting vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from infantry fighting vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for infantry fighting vehicle market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the infantry fighting vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key infantry fighting vehicle market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BAE Systems

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.-.

General Dynamics

Hanwha Defense

Iveco

Oto Melara Consortium

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG

Kurganmashzavod JSC

Paramount Group

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

