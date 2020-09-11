Analysis of the Global Badminton Shoes Market

A recent market research report on the Badminton Shoes market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Badminton Shoes market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Badminton Shoes market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Badminton Shoes market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Badminton Shoes

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Badminton Shoes market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Badminton Shoes in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Badminton Shoes Market

The presented report dissects the Badminton Shoes market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Yonex Co., Ltd. – a leading manufacturer of sporting equipment for golf, tennis, and badminton- made an official announcement of the release of its lightest badminton shoe, namely ‘POWER CUSHION AERUS 3’ of around 270 grams. This badminton shoe by Yonex can exceptionally absorb the after-impact of badminton footwork whilst offering unmatched flexibility and comfort to the player. This new product not only claims of offering enhanced resilience and shock-absorption, but also promises improved elasticity and agility.

In 2018, Puma SE joined hands with Havas Media, a leading media division of the marketing & communications arena of the Havas group. This is a part of the company’s ‘over-arching strategy’ to introduce major reforms in its marketing approaches, which, in turn, will help in boosting brand-customer interaction and driving sales growth.

In 2018, Lotto Sport Italia- a key manufacturer of causal and sporting clothing and footwear- launched one of the uniuque technologies of the company, namely ‘AMF – Adapto Memory Foam’ campaign in Bangaladesh. As per this campaign, customers making purchases of Lotto shoes worth Tk1500 form any of the flagship stores owned by the company will also get a pair of AMF shoe insole as a gift. This campaign was run by the company with a sole objective of reaping profits via value-added offerings.

Other key players profiled in the badminton shoes market include Cosco (India) Ltd, Mizuno USA, Inc., Carlton Sports, VICTOR RACKETS IND. CORP, Adidas AG, and Li Ning Company Limited.

For more insights on the competitive landscape of badminton shoes market, get in touch with the expert analysts.

Badminton Shoes Market- Additional Insight

Badminton Shoes Manufacturers Center on Incremental Innovation to Maintain a Competitive Edge

With badminton shoes market being a fairly competitive landscape, market players are centering on product innovations to drive profitability. One of such innovation types being focused on by manufacturers of badminton shoes is incremental innovation, as it entails minimum risk and offers impressive outcomes.

As per the incremental innovation paradigm, manufacturers are introducing a series of improvements or upgrades in their core competencies or existing product lines. For instance, apart from the regular rubber and non-marking soles, manufacturers are offering advanced non-marking soles with hexagon grip that will help the footwear make firm connection with the ground. In addition, manufacturers are also making use of advanced mesh technologies and integrating the same in badminton shoes, which provide improved flexibility and breathability to the players.

Scope of the Report

Badminton Shoes Market- Report Description

A recent research study published by Fact.MR offers incisive analysis of growth of the global badminton shoes market to equip the readers with actionable insights. This research study on badminton shoes market is backed by an exhaustive research methodology that comprises of two steps- primary research and secondary research.

The phase of primary research in the research methodology for badminton shoes market involves interactions and discussions with industry experts of the badminton shoes market. In the secondary research phase of the research methodology for badminton shoes market report, details about the badminton shoes market is garnered from multiple resources, including trade journals, press releases, credible publications, annual reports of companies, paid resources, and others.

The report on badminton shoes market comprises of industry-validated insights and information about the badminton shoes market along with industry-specific statistics. The findings from two of the processes in the research methodology of badminton shoes market report is used to design an accurate as well as exhaustive forecast analysis for badminton shoes market over the forecast period.

Research Methodology of this Report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Badminton Shoes market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Badminton Shoes market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Badminton Shoes market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

