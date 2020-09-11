he Remote patient monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,544.94 Mn by 2027.

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic Plc.

Welch Allyn

Resideo Technologies (Honeywell Life Care)

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Masimo Corporation

REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Special Monitors

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

By End user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

