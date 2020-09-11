The HR analytics software tools are employed in organizations to automate many core functions of the human resource department, including time, attendance, applicant tracking, and benefits management. An increasing number of data sources and a massive volume of HR data is propelling organizations to adopt analytics and software tools for a smooth workflow. Developing countries in the MEA and APAC regions is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities for HR analytics market during the forecast period.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00019022

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

– MicroStrategy Incorporated.

– Oracle Corporation

– Sage People Limited

– SAP SE

– Sisense Inc.

– Tableau Software

– Talentsoft

– Visier Inc.

– Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The HR analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of increasing adoption by the enterprises for data-driven decision making. Moreover, high demand for talent mobility and workforce optimization is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the slow adoption of advanced software solution over traditional methods may restrict the growth of the HR analytics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision making is expected to offer substantial opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The “Global HR Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HR analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global HR analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HR analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global HR analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based on application area, the market is segmented as workforce management, employee engagement, employee development, recruitment, retention, and payroll. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global HR analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HR analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting HR analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the HR analytics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the HR analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from HR analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for HR analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the HR analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key HR analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00019022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 HR Analytics Market – By Component

1.3.2 HR Analytics Market – By Deployment

1.3.3 HR Analytics Market – By Application

1.3.4 HR Analytics Market – By Enterprise Size

1.3.5 HR Analytics Market – By Industry Vertical

1.3.6 HR Analytics Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HR ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HR ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.