Vegan ice cream is made from various sources such as almonds milk, soy milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, and rice milk. It is available in various flavors such as caramel, chocolate, coconut, coffee, vanilla, and different fruit flavors.

The growth of the vegan ice cream market is attributed to increase in number of vegan & diet-conscious consumers across the globe. Furthermore, rise in issue of lactose intolerance fuels the demand for dairy-free or vegan food products. Vegan ice cream has been witnessing increased popularity in the mature and emerging markets, owing to rise in number of people allergic to dairy products. Furthermore, increase in health awareness and surge in disposable income have supplemented the vegan ice cream market growth. Moreover, introduction of additional healthy ingredients such as vegan ingredients that helps in maintaining the health by different market players augments the growth of the market.

However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials and high cost of plant-based milk extraction act as the major restraints of the global market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for dairy-free products by vegan population and introduction of new flavors & varieties of vegan ice cream are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the vegan ice cream market expansion.

The global vegan ice cream market is segmented into source, flavor, sales type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, and cashew milk. By flavor, it is classified into caramel, chocolate, coconut, coffee, vanilla, and fruit. Depending on sales type, it is segregated into impulse, take home, and artisanal. In terms of distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, and online. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The players in the market have adopted product launch, acquisition, and collaboration as their key development strategies to increase profitability and strengthen their foothold in the competitive vegan ice cream market. The key players profiled in the report include Unilever, General Mills, The Whitewave Foods Company (Denon), Hain Celestial Group, Bliss Unlimited, LLC, High Road Craft Brands, Alden’s Organic, Whole Foods Market IP. L.P., Tofutti Brands, Inc., and Trader Joe’s.

The other players operating in the global vegan ice cream market include Amy’s Kitchen, Double Rainbow Ice Creams, Inc., Wells Enterprises, Inc., NadaMoo! Booja-Booja, Happy Cow Limited, Over The Moo, Swedish Glace, ARCTIC ZERO, Inc. Perry’s Ice Cream, Coolhaus, SorBabes, and Beyond Better Foods, LLC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and supplier’s tenable stakeholder’s make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

– The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the vegan ice cream industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Source

o Coconut Milk

o Soy Milk

o Almond Milk

o Cashew Milk

– By Flavor

o Caramel

o Chocolate

o Coconut

o Coffee

o Vanilla

o Fruit

– By Sales Type

o Impulse

o Take Home

o Artisanal

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Online

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Finland

– Sweden

– Denmark

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– New Zealand

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

