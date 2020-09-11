The global floor grinding machine market was valued at $271.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $344.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027. Floor grinding machines are grinders used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, and concrete. These machines are usually designed to handle and grind the concrete surface with less friction. The diamond tools such as diamond grinding cup wheels are used for grinding the floors.

The factors such as rise in recovery in the construction industry and growth in urbanization drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050; thereby, fueling the demand for floor grinding machines for residential construction in the near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries encourages the repair and renovation of floors, which drives the market growth. However, high maintenance and repair cost is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe and technological advancements by manufacturers offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global floor grinding machines market is classified into head type, application end user, and region. By head type, the market is categorized into one & two head, three & four head, and others. By application, it is divided into marble & granite, concrete, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into residential and non-residential.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key companies profiled in the report include Achilli S.r.l., Blastrac, Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd., Klindex S.r.l., Levetec, Scanmaskin Sverige AB, Linax Co ltd, Stonekor Company, and Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging floor grinding machines market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the floor grinding machines market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The global floor grinding machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within floor grinding machines market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the floor grinding machines industry.

GLOBAL FLOOR GRINDING MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY HEAD TYPE

– One & Two Head

– Three & Four Head

– Others

BY END USER

– Marble & Granite

– Concrete

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Achilli S.r.l.

– Blastrac

– Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd.

– Klindex S.r.l.

– Levetec

– Scanmaskin Sverige AB

– Linax Co ltd

– Stonekor Company

– Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH

