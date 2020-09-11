Culinary tourism also known as food tourism, is defined as a form of travel in which a tourist visits novel or known places and explores its culture through food and dishes prepared in that region. It may involve a wide variety of activities such as culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festival, and others. Dining out is very common among tourists and food is often considered an important part of exploration among tourists. The global culinary tourism market was valued at $1,116.7 billion in 2019 and is expected a market value of $1,796.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028997

The growth of culinary tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism. Moreover, rise in affinity of people toward foreign dishes such as Sushi, various forms of prepared meat, snacks and more among others promotes the culinary tourism market growth. However, risk involved in travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the tourism industry in general, which also affects the culinary tourism market. On the contrary, increase in social media trend of eating out in foreign lands has piqued the interest of tourists all around and has opened avenues for growth for the culinary tourism market.

The market is segmented on the basis of activity type, age group, mode of booking, and region. By activity type, the market has been classified into culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festivals and others. By age group, it is categorized into Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, and Generation Z. The Mode of Booking segment includes OTA, traditional agents and direct travel. Based on region, the culinary tourism market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the culinary tourism industry are Abercrombie & Kent USA, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Greaves Travel, India Food Tour, ITC Travel Group Limited, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corporation, Topdeck Travel, and TourRadar.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing culinary tourism opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier’s tenable stakeholder’s make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

– The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the culinary tourism industry.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028997

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Activity Type

o Culinary Trials

o Cooking Classes

o Restaurants

o Food Festivals

o Others

– By Age Group

o Baby Boomers

o Generation X

o Generation Y

o Generation Z

– By Mode of Booking

o (OTA) Online Travel Agents

o Traditional Agent

o Direct Travel

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.