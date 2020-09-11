Autologous Biologics are new therapeutic intervention wherein it introduces or uses cells or tissues from an individual, cultured, expanded and reintroduced on the site of the diseases of donor. Autologous biologics products are created through accumulating and concentrating naturally occurring cells from a affected person’s own body. In the procedure, cells are drawn from the affected person, separated and concentrated through specialized process and centrifuge, and then brought to the affected person’s application site. Processing can take less than 15 minutes. Because the biologic is prepared from the affected person’s personal cells, there is an extensively reduced risk of rejection or immune response the using autologous biologics in comparison to opportunity treatment alternatives.

Growth in the autologous biologics market is very rapidly especially in regulatory approvals, applications areas and rapid improvement in efficacy of treatment. Autologous Biologics are relatively safe procedures, with less rate of complications and infections, helps in treating various dreadful diseases by transplanting their own body cells where it results in meager chances of transplant rejection are the contributing factors for the growth of autologous biologics market. Safer, robust, rapid, easy to use, effective and deliverable to end user, minimal steps of procedure to follow, and rapid delivery of results are other factors which expected to fuel the growth of autologous biologics market. Current advances and application of technology and trends in terms of market size and growth of autologous biologics market. The restriction on research and development activities pertaining to embryonic stems cells is anticipated to hamper the growth of the autologous biologics market. Furthermore, lack of reimbursement policies for those seeking cell therapy along with the high cost of treatment is also expected to restrict the growth of autologous biologics market. Statistics shared by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and WHO stated that the prevalence of most cancers has been on the constant upward thrust among the geriatric populace. Furthermore, about 60% of the world’s new most cancers instances are registered in developing areas of Asia, Africa, and Central America. All of those factors have anticipated a huge demand for autologous biologics in treating most cancers.

Autologous biologics market is segmented on basis of source type, by application, by end user and region

Segmentation of Autologous Biologics market by Source type Bone Marrow Adipose tissue Platelet rich plasma

Segmentation of Autologous Biologics market by application type Orthopedic Cancer Wound healing Autoimmune Others

Segmentation of Autologous Biologics market by end user type Hospitals Ambulatory Centers Research centers



Autologous biologics that has become standard of care for many treatment modalities. In today’s world of regenerative medicine, clinicians are requiring products that are not only clinically effective but, also have the versatility to provide for specific treatment requirements. The autologous biologics market is expected to experience the significant growth over the forecast period due to focus on research and development contributing to innovative product pipeline and increasing the prevalence of chronic and auto immune diseases. Autologous Biologics market is segmented on basis of source type, application type and end user. Adipose tissue segment is expected to be highest market share in autologous biologics market. On basis of application type, Cancer treatment is expected to capture major market share in autologous biologics market. Hospitals might propel the growth of autologous biologics market in the end user type.

Topographically, autologous biologics market may be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and emerging countries. North America has non-heritable the leading position for the highest share within the international market in terms of revenue and is projected to retain it over the forthcoming years. Europe is relied upon to be the second leading market position for the autologous biologics market. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a significantly growth rate owing to factors such as increasing patient population, growing government focus on enhancing health care facilities, and an increase in regulatory approvals.

Leading players in autologous biologics market are

Vericel Corporation

BioTime, Inc.

Pharmicell Co.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc

Pharmicell Co., Inc

Neostem

Dendreon Corporation

Regenexx

Cytori Therapeutics

