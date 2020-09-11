A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market.

As per the report, the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market are highlighted in the report. Although the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Robust demand for these fabric for application in the production of protective clothing for fire fighters, naval & armed forces, and miners, is a key growth determinant for the market. For example – anti-flash gloves and hoods derived from Kevlar are currently being used by Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), and a flame retardant jute-based fabric has been developed by the IJIRA – Indian Jute Industries Research Association, for use as brattice clothing by coal miners.

Development of Nanotechnology-based Flame Retardant Fibers for Military and Space Exploration Applications

There is a growing requirement of flame retardant materials that have textured surfaces in engineering and industrial applications. Recognizing the need, a group of researchers at Defense Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) have developed a nano-engineered polymer-based fabric particularly for applications in the space industry and armed forces personnel.

This fabric developed by DIAT is highly flame resistant and retardant to hyper-saline solutions, and is also capable of withstanding ultraviolet radiation and low temperatures. This nano-engineered polymer fabric exhibits excellent integrity when exposed to chemical attacks as well as low and high temperature. Apart from space exploration and military applications, this fabric can also be effectively used in other security forces including air force and the navy.

Growing Offshore Oil & Gas Investments to Boost Demand for Flame Resistant & Retardant Fabrics

Post-high uncertainty in oil & gas industry over the past few years, which was influenced by a plethora of factors including the advent of shale oil production, oil cost-cutting measures, and falling oil prices, offshore production has experience a downward trend. However, with stabilizing oil prices the offshore oil & gas exploration industry’s outlook for the future seems promising, with several large projects impending to be deployed such as Bonga Southwest, ACG and Mad Dog Phase 2.

Alarming number of fatalities and injuries have been associated with workers in the oil & gas industries, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Recognizing the concern of these workers, OSHA rolled out an official memo, which compels oilfield companies to provide workers with flame retardant clothing, to the entire oil & gas industry.

This resulted into a dramatic decline in the number of fatalities in the industry with respect to fire to and explosion, according to a comparative analysis carried by Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2016. Increasing oil & gas exploration activities coupled with innate requirement for flame retardant and resistant clothing in the industry will drive the market growth in the near future.

