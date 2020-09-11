Growth of collaborative spaces across corporate offices around the world (boardroom, medium-size room, multipurpose room or huddle room) drives the growth of A/V technologies such as audio-conferencing endpoints. Massive availability of collaborative services has resulted in a significant expansion of the number of meetings that are being held per company and the number of people attending each meeting, leading to an increase in audio and video conference endpoint sales. Also, Tighter economic conditions have led to the evolution of huddle rooms and flexible meeting spaces. The beginning of the huddle room era is driving audio conferencing endpoint vendors to cater to huddle room requirements. Personal USB, Group USB and VoIP endpoints are evolving to accommodate the emerging needs in enterprises. This technological innovation also plays a great role in influencing customer preferences and pulling them through the decision-making process.

The regional analysis of Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

*Table-Top

*Installed

By End User:

*Multinational Corporation

*Government

*NGO

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Polycolm, Videonations, Starleaf, ADDCOM, Frost & Sullivan, Logitech, PHILIPS, Yealink, Creston, Sony., Vidyo, Cisco and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market, By Products

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Table-top

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Installed

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market, By End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Audio-Conferencing Endpoint Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Multinational Corporation

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Government

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. NGO

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Others

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

