The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “3D CAD Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

3D CAD (computer aided design) modeling is the process of developing a mathematical, wireframe representation of any three-dimensional object using the specialized software. 3D CAD modelling has brought huge advancement in construction, manufacturing and architecture.

Adoption of cloud based CAD and usage of 3D CAD in packaging machinery are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of 3D CAD market whereas availability of open-source and free CAD software act as a restraining factor for this market. Rise in M&A among VARs will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The List of Companies

1. 3D Systems, Inc.

2. Autodesk, Inc.

3. AVEVA Group Plc

4. Bentley Systems, Inc.

5. PTC

6. Dassault Systèmes

7. IMSI/Design

8. Graphisoft SE.

9. Intergraph Corporation

10. Siemens PLM Software

