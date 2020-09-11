Global Integration Platform as a Service Market to reach USD 1378.3 billion by 2025.Global Integration Platform as a Service Market valued approximately USD 528 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 41.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. It consists of cloud technologies such as cloud storage, cloud computing, and other internet technologies that are associated with shared devices and converged infrastructure for enterprises. Integration can seek advantage from the powerful storage, computational, and communications resources of contemporary data center in the cloud, which can share and process information from different systems, when connected to the cloud. The high cost, lengthy delivery times and heavy complexity in infrastructure building for Integration through traditional on-premises approaches contradict the concept of lean approaches and management.

The rapid innovation capabilities in the IPaaS market, and the need for lean and quicker Integrated platform have resulted in rising inclination towards IPaaS. Exponential growth in the user subscription over the last few of years has impelled many key players in the information technology and cloud computing industry to venture and invest in this industry. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

*Cloud Service Orchestration

*Data Transformation

*Application Programming Interface Management

*Data Integration

*Real-Time Monitoring and Integration

*Business-To-Business and Cloud Integration

*Application Integration

*Training and Consulting

*Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Mode:

*Private Cloud

*Public Cloud

*Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size:

*SMEs

*Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

*Consumer Goods and Retail

*Education

*Government & Public sector

*Healthcare & Life Science

*Manufacturing

*Media & Entertainment

*Telecommunication & IT

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Informatica Corporation, Mulesoft, Inc., Snaplogic,Inc., Celigo, Inc, IBM Corporation., Oracle Corporation, Jitterbit, Inc, Dbsync, Flowgear, Dell Boomi.inc and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Integration Platform as a Service Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market, By Service Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Cloud Service Orchestration

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Data Transformation

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Application Programming Interface Management

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Data Integration

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Real-Time Monitoring and Integration

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Business-To-Business and Cloud Integration

5.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7. Application Integration

5.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.8. Training and Consulting

5.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.8.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.9. Support and Maintenance

5.3.9.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.9.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Public Cloud

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Private Cloud

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Hybrid Cloud

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market, By Organization Size

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Global Integration Platform as a Service Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. SMEs

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

