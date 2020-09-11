Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 21.0 Bn in 2027 from US$ 12.6 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global glucose monitoring devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The glucose monitoring devices market by product is segmented into testing strips, glucometers, lancets and other. In 2018, the testing strips segment held a largest market share of 35.9% of the glucose monitoring devices market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced testing strips. Moreover, the testing strips segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the glucose monitoring devices.

Key factors driving the market are, rising incidence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe, and rapid technological advancement in glucose monitoring devices. However, the restraining factors for the market are high cost of glucose monitoring devices.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. B. Braun Melsungen AG Medtronic Abbott LifeScan, Inc. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG Ypsomed AG Omron Corporation GE Healthcare Nipro Corporation

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Glucose Monitoring Devices in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Glucose Monitoring Devices market.

The Glucose Monitoring Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

