Diabetic ulcers are commonly observed in patients suffering from diabetes which causes the skin tissue to break and expose the underneath layers of skin. All patients suffering from diabetes develop ulcers however, good foot care can prevent these ulcers. The first sign of foot ulcer is drainage from foot which leaves a stain on socks. Diabetic ulcers are caused due to poor circulation, high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), nerve damage and wounded feet.

The diabetic ulcer treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising number of geriatric population and growing obesity. Furthermore, increasing adoption of advanced wound care products is likely to pose growth opportunities for the diabetic ulcer treatment market to grow.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. ConvaTec, Inc.

2. Acelity L.P. Inc.

3. 3M

4. Coloplast A/S

5. Smith & Nephew Plc.

6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7. Medline Industries, Inc.

8. Medtronic Plc.

9. Cardinal Health

10. Molnlycke Health Care AB

The global diabetic ulcer treatment market is segmented on the basis of ulcer type, treatment type and end user. Based on ulcer type, the market is segmented into foot ulcer, mouth ulcer, skin ulcer, corneal ulcer, and others. The treatment type segment is further divided into wound care dressings, biologics, and therapy devices. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home care, and community health centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global diabetic ulcer treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The diabetic ulcer treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting diabetic ulcer treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the diabetic ulcer treatment market in these regions.

